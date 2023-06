Share · View all patches · Build 11368331 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 10:09:39 UTC by Wendy

Added a box to the box selection for a more intuitive display of the box selection range

Supports batch publishing of map commands for selected regions when selecting map commands

The 'dig once' action prioritizes digging the grid the character facing, and only digging the foot when there is no grid to dig.

Translation progress 80% ->90%.