[01/06 - 03/06] A Champion Offer

Improve your champion gear with a champion discount! From 1st June (11 AM CEST) you’ll get 40% off the Champion Blessing Amulet in the NosMall.

Once equipped, the amulet makes it 10% more likely your bet (rarity level) will succeed, and will even protect your equipment in case of failure. You can use the amulet up to 3 times on champion level weapons and armour. Your gear will get a random rarity level from 1 to 8. Shell options are preserved and will not adjust to the new rarity level.

Have fun!

The NosTale Team