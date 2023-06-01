 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Friends vs Friends update for 1 June 2023

Patch v1.0.1 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 11368146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.1

Our first major patch for Friends vs Friends is now live! We'd like to thank all of you for your support and feedback since launch, we hope you enjoy this latest update and the many more to come - we're just getting started.

Changelog

Content & Features

- Level-based Matchmaking
Matchmaking now properly takes level into account when searching for a match, which should result in much fairer games. Players who wish to disable this feature are able to. Please let us know if you run in to any issues with this system!
- Progression Revamp
We've heard your feedback loud and clear, progression feels too slow. In this patch we're making a number of changes both to the frequency of rewards, speed of leveling and introducing a new level cap. These changes should make for a much more satisfying experience, especially beyond level 15. Some of you may see some immediate level-ups as a result of this change, surprise! :)
- Report system
You can now report players for suspicious activity on the match aftermath screen by pressing the "!" button in the right corner.

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where players could fall outside the map without dying by using the Ice Block card
  • Fixed a freeze when spamming the space bar while opening packs

See you Friendtown!

  • Brainwash Gang & Raw Fury

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1785151 Depot 1785151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link