v0.9.17 New dungeon “Shikou” added, support for simplified and traditional Chine

■Changes :
- HARAE’s new stage “Shikou” was added.
- Simplified and traditional Chinese characters are now supported.
- New backgrounds such as “gravel flooring,” which emits sound when walked on, have been added.
- New netsuke “Crane and Tortoise”, “Three Cats”, etc. are added.
- When the “Ushi-oni” is defeated, the mass of meat sealing the rear door will immediately rot away.
- The stage selection button on the title screen is now in the original graphic (Japanese) and instead displays English on mouse-over.
- The map now shows “Shrine Room” and “Altar Room”.
- The interval between slip damage suffered during starvation has been lengthened.
- Narumi Village and Raigou-ji have been partially reconfigured.
- Other minor changes were made.
■Bug Fixes :
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented “Izuna” from taking appropriate actions.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Ayakashi to pass through walls.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the “Open” button to remain visible after being revived.
- Fixed some behavior problems with “Ushi-oni”.
- Other minor glitches were fixed.
Changed files in this update