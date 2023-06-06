 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shinonome update for 6 June 2023

v0.9.17 New dungeon “Shikou” added, support for simplified and traditional Chine

Share · View all patches · Build 11368143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Changes :

  • HARAE’s new stage “Shikou” was added.
  • Simplified and traditional Chinese characters are now supported.
  • New backgrounds such as “gravel flooring,” which emits sound when walked on, have been added.
  • New netsuke “Crane and Tortoise”, “Three Cats”, etc. are added.
  • When the “Ushi-oni” is defeated, the mass of meat sealing the rear door will immediately rot away.
  • The stage selection button on the title screen is now in the original graphic (Japanese) and instead displays English on mouse-over.
  • The map now shows “Shrine Room” and “Altar Room”.
  • The interval between slip damage suffered during starvation has been lengthened.
  • Narumi Village and Raigou-ji have been partially reconfigured.
  • Other minor changes were made.

■Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented “Izuna” from taking appropriate actions.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Ayakashi to pass through walls.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the “Open” button to remain visible after being revived.
  • Fixed some behavior problems with “Ushi-oni”.
  • Other minor glitches were fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1977911 Depot 1977911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1977912 Depot 1977912
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link