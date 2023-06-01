 Skip to content

Disaster Area update for 1 June 2023

Repair and optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 11368042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The changes are as follows

  1. Added support for mouse reversal
  2. Fixed difficulty unlocking levels correctly
  3. There will be a location prompt in the current campaign mode
  4. Optimized the setting of physical strength value

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2257171 Depot 2257171
  • Loading history…
