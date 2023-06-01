Alpha Hotfix #060

Share · View all patches · Build 11367920 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Ver. 2.1.2.9

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

[Game Systems]

Graphic

Some graphic settings have been changed.

The lighting in the game has been improved.

The issue that the moon was not visible at night has been fixed.

The issue that stars were visible during the daytime in DLSS settings has been fixed.

The issue that stars were too bright at night in DLSS settings has been fixed.

The running animation when equipping firearms has been changed.

Some fonts for displaying Chinese and Japanese characters have been changed.

[Game Balancing]

Zombie Balancing

The health of the Threeheads Zombie(Mutated) has been decreased.

The attack damage of the Threeheads Zombie(Mutated) has been decreased.

Loot Balancing

The item drop rate from world zombies has been decreased. (Cloth and Piece of Iron)

The item drop rate from wave zombies has been decreased. (Cloth, Piece of Iron, Rubber, and Plastic)

The damage dealt by players to other players has been decreased (100% -> 10%).

The attack damage of upgraded traps has been increased.

On normal difficulty or lower, the default setting for some parameters has been changed to enable. (No Research Lost Upon Dying, No Items Drop Upon Dying, No Equipment Drop Upon Dying)

The difficulty of official servers has been changed to hard.

[Bug Fixed]