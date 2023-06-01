Alpha Hotfix #060

Ver. 2.1.2.9
[Game Systems]
Graphic
- Some graphic settings have been changed.
- The lighting in the game has been improved.
- The issue that the moon was not visible at night has been fixed.
- The issue that stars were visible during the daytime in DLSS settings has been fixed.
- The issue that stars were too bright at night in DLSS settings has been fixed.
- The running animation when equipping firearms has been changed.
- Some fonts for displaying Chinese and Japanese characters have been changed.
[Game Balancing]
Zombie Balancing
- The health of the Threeheads Zombie(Mutated) has been decreased.
- The attack damage of the Threeheads Zombie(Mutated) has been decreased.
Loot Balancing
-
The item drop rate from world zombies has been decreased. (Cloth and Piece of Iron)
-
The item drop rate from wave zombies has been decreased. (Cloth, Piece of Iron, Rubber, and Plastic)
-
The damage dealt by players to other players has been decreased (100% -> 10%).
-
The attack damage of upgraded traps has been increased.
-
On normal difficulty or lower, the default setting for some parameters has been changed to enable. (No Research Lost Upon Dying, No Items Drop Upon Dying, No Equipment Drop Upon Dying)
-
The difficulty of official servers has been changed to hard.
[Bug Fixed]
- The issue that zombies or animals in the world were not spawning correctly has been fixed.
- The issue that the same animal was spawning in pairs has been fixed.
As a result, the zombies and animals in the world will be reset. We apologize for any inconvenience caused during gameplay.
- The issue that some traps were not operating when loading a saved game has been fixed.
- The issue that the sound of buildings being destroyed with a Wrench not playing has been fixed.
- The issue that the required research for stealing vehicles was not displayed even already have a Wrench has been fixed.
- The issue that stamina was not recovering while riding a bike has been fixed.
- The issue that the breath attack visual effect of the Ice Heavy Zombie was not visible has been fixed.
- The issue that the intermittent slipping movement of zombies has been fixed.
- The issue that zombies were intermittently unaffected by physics forces has been fixed.
- The issue that the animation of zombies landing when falling from the air was repeatedly playing has been fixed.
- The issue that some wave zombies were standing still in place has been fixed.
- The issue that the aiming state was not released in specific situations (death while aiming, riding while aiming) has been fixed.
- The issue that furniture on fire was not properly dealing damage to the surroundings has been fixed.
- The issue that client players were not affected by physics forces from treadmills has been fixed.
- The issue that client players had to attack natural objects at least twice for them to be destroyed has been fixed.
- The issue that client players were not dealing proper damage to punch machines with melee weapons has been fixed.
