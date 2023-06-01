 Skip to content

Night of the Dead update for 1 June 2023

Alpha Hotfix #060

Night of the Dead update for 1 June 2023

Alpha Hotfix #060

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ver. 2.1.2.9

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

[Game Systems]

Graphic

  • Some graphic settings have been changed.
  • The lighting in the game has been improved.
  • The issue that the moon was not visible at night has been fixed.
  • The issue that stars were visible during the daytime in DLSS settings has been fixed.
  • The issue that stars were too bright at night in DLSS settings has been fixed.
  • The running animation when equipping firearms has been changed.
  • Some fonts for displaying Chinese and Japanese characters have been changed.
[Game Balancing]

Zombie Balancing

  • The health of the Threeheads Zombie(Mutated) has been decreased.
  • The attack damage of the Threeheads Zombie(Mutated) has been decreased.

Loot Balancing

  • The item drop rate from world zombies has been decreased. (Cloth and Piece of Iron)

  • The item drop rate from wave zombies has been decreased. (Cloth, Piece of Iron, Rubber, and Plastic)

  • The damage dealt by players to other players has been decreased (100% -> 10%).

  • The attack damage of upgraded traps has been increased.

  • On normal difficulty or lower, the default setting for some parameters has been changed to enable. (No Research Lost Upon Dying, No Items Drop Upon Dying, No Equipment Drop Upon Dying)

  • The difficulty of official servers has been changed to hard.

[Bug Fixed]
  • The issue that zombies or animals in the world were not spawning correctly has been fixed.
  • The issue that the same animal was spawning in pairs has been fixed.
    As a result, the zombies and animals in the world will be reset. We apologize for any inconvenience caused during gameplay.
  • The issue that some traps were not operating when loading a saved game has been fixed.
  • The issue that the sound of buildings being destroyed with a Wrench not playing has been fixed.
  • The issue that the required research for stealing vehicles was not displayed even already have a Wrench has been fixed.
  • The issue that stamina was not recovering while riding a bike has been fixed.
  • The issue that the breath attack visual effect of the Ice Heavy Zombie was not visible has been fixed.
  • The issue that the intermittent slipping movement of zombies has been fixed.
  • The issue that zombies were intermittently unaffected by physics forces has been fixed.
  • The issue that the animation of zombies landing when falling from the air was repeatedly playing has been fixed.
  • The issue that some wave zombies were standing still in place has been fixed.
  • The issue that the aiming state was not released in specific situations (death while aiming, riding while aiming) has been fixed.
  • The issue that furniture on fire was not properly dealing damage to the surroundings has been fixed.
  • The issue that client players were not affected by physics forces from treadmills has been fixed.
  • The issue that client players had to attack natural objects at least twice for them to be destroyed has been fixed.
  • The issue that client players were not dealing proper damage to punch machines with melee weapons has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Night of the Dead Content Depot 1377381
  • Loading history…
