 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Oakenfold update for 1 June 2023

1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11367897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Various bugfixes that were introduced with the engine rewrite in 1.1.0

Special thanks to @Boraborawayhay for the Discord bug reports!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1494451 Depot 1494451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link