2023/06/01 3.0.8 Update information

【Update details】

・Fixed virtual webcam (3tene Screen Capture).

Fixed multi-thread exclusive control.

Fixed video capture recognition for OBS Ver 29.1.0 or later.

・Fixed a memory leak in face tracking (webcam).

・Fix to not reset the scene camera when changing avatars.

・Fixed background resetting when changing avatars.

・Fixed that Blink_L and Blink_R of expression buttons do not work in some cases.

・Fixed to reduce flickering when changing background by shortcut.

・Update of development environment.