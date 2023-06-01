 Skip to content

3tene update for 1 June 2023

2023/06/01 3.0.8 Update information

Share · View all patches · Build 11367870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【Update details】
・Fixed virtual webcam (3tene Screen Capture).
Fixed multi-thread exclusive control.
Fixed video capture recognition for OBS Ver 29.1.0 or later.
・Fixed a memory leak in face tracking (webcam).
・Fix to not reset the scene camera when changing avatars.
・Fixed background resetting when changing avatars.
・Fixed that Blink_L and Blink_R of expression buttons do not work in some cases.
・Fixed to reduce flickering when changing background by shortcut.
・Update of development environment.

