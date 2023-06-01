Playtest Schedule Details

Greetings from the Space Gears Team.
We are thrilled to confirm the schedule for your first expedition to Mars!
Here are the details on the specific times for the Playtest.
[Playtest Schedule]
- Korea (KST) : June 2nd (Fri) 16:00 - June 5th (Mon) 16:00
- US Pacific Time (PDT) : June 2nd (Fri) 00:00 - June 5th (Mon) 00:00
- US Eastern Time (EDT) : June 2nd (Fri) 03:00 - June 5th (Mon) 03:00
- UK (BST) : June 2nd (Fri) 08:00 - June 5th (Mon) 08:00
※ Please note that the schedule may be subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. In the case of changes, we will let you know through the announcements.
※ During the testing period, there may be maintenance checks conducted to address possible issues.
Before the main playtest, a preliminary playtest will be carried out with a limited number of participants on June 1st (Thursday) to ensure server stability and other factors.
To participate in the preliminary playtest, you will need to apply for a separate beta key code.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through Space Gears' Discord Channel.
[Preliminary Playtest Schedule]
- Korea (KST) : June 1st (Thu) 21:00 - June 2nd (Fri) 02:00
- US Pacific Time (PDT) : June 1st (Thu) 05:00 - 10:00
- US Eastern Time (EDT) : June 1st (Thu) 08:00 - 13:00
- UK (BST) : June 1st (Thu) 13:00 - 18:00
[Preliminary Playtest Beta Key Distribution](Modified May 31st)
You can apply for the aforementioned preliminary playtest starting from the times listed below.
- Korea (KST) : May 31st (Wed) 17:00
- US Pacific Time (PDT) : May 31st (Wed) 01:00
- US Eastern Time (EDT) : May 31st (Wed) 04:00
- UK (BST) : May 31st (Wed) 09:00
※ Please note, only 100 key-codes will be available.
[[Go to Space Gears Discord]](bit.ly/3KPA1sU)
We will be waiting for your arrival, so get ready and join us in our expedition to explore and conquer Mars!
COMMAND MECHS, CONQUER MARS!
