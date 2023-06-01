Re-rolls Update - 3.35.0

New
- Free Re-rolls event.
Improvements
- Re-rolls added to the Mutate workstation.
- All enchanted items can now be selected at the Mutate workstation.
- Lowered the SFX volume of book pages flipping.
- Tuned the inventory UX by lowering the delay when interpreting a long press as an item drag.
- Update translations on several languages.
Bugs
- Forest music would sometimes not stop when entering the shop for the first time.
- Music would sometimes not transition correctly when finding the Moondial.
- Fixed bug where pressing on edge of the re-roll button would close the dialog.
- Fixed the name for "Haunted Gate" that would show incorrectly in some languages.
Changed files in this update