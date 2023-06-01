 Skip to content

Stone Story RPG update for 1 June 2023

Re-rolls Update - 3.35.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Free Re-rolls event.

Improvements

  • Re-rolls added to the Mutate workstation.
  • All enchanted items can now be selected at the Mutate workstation.
  • Lowered the SFX volume of book pages flipping.
  • Tuned the inventory UX by lowering the delay when interpreting a long press as an item drag.
  • Update translations on several languages.

Bugs

  • Forest music would sometimes not stop when entering the shop for the first time.
  • Music would sometimes not transition correctly when finding the Moondial.
  • Fixed bug where pressing on edge of the re-roll button would close the dialog.
  • Fixed the name for "Haunted Gate" that would show incorrectly in some languages.

