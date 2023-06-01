Playtest starting soon!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

COMMAND MECHS, CONQUER MARS!

Greetings from the Space Gears team,

We're incredibly excited to debut Space Gears across the globe through our very first playtest!

Space Gears is the result of a year-long endeavor by a dedicated team of Korean game developers who share a genuine passion for sci-fi and strategy games. The game is being developed with an emphasis on strategy and fluid combat controls and is slated for early access later this year.

Currently, Space Gears' launch build has reached the midpoint of its development roadmap. The game's most important feature, its 1v1 PvP battle mode, has finally finished and awaits feedback from everyone out there. As such, the goal of this playtest is to check how the game's core combat feature is received by gamers out there and gather suggestions and feedback concerning areas of improvement. The playtest will be followed by additional PvE content, new PvP modes, new map releases, new mech designs and more.

Key features included in this Space Gears playtest build include fast-paced combat, balanced levels of multi-tasking, and exciting PvP battles. To this end, we've prepared intense and highly charged combat, intricately designed maps with multiple interactive elements, and immersive action-packed battles.

We value the input of all strategy and RTS fans across the world and look forward to applying your feedback to improve the game. Please do not hesitate to provide any and all feedback concerning areas of improvement, difficulties playing the game, and other suggestions about the game.

The Space Gears team is committed to making continuous improvements to create the best version of Space Gears possible. We sincerely appreciate your support and eagerly anticipate your participation.

Thank you.

[Additional Information]