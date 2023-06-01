Version 1.3.3 update

Version 1.3.3 is out!

[New Multiplayer Mode]

In this update, Custom Poker is now available for Online Play. In this mode, you can customise your characters before starting a poker game and set some additional rules:

Blinds Size (allows you to set the initial size of the blinds)

Blinds Increase (a toggle that increases the blinds by 25 and 50 after each intermission)

Last One Standing (if all but one player folds, that player receives extra chips)

Short Deck (no 2-5 cards in the deck, Flush is higher than Full House)

[New Challenge]

Blinds Increase is now available as a Challenge for Story Mode. As before, you can start the Challenge Mode by either starting a new game after completing Story Mode at least once, or you can activate it in your current playthrough by pressing F10 on the pause screen, then saving and reloading.

[Character Adjustment]

Douglas proved to be quite difficult to deal with in Online Play, so to make him more manageable, the cost of Bluff Shot has been adjusted.

Bluff Shot lvl.2 3 TP => 6 TP

Bluff Shot lvl.3 6 TP => 12 TP

[Bugfixes]

Fixed incorrect behaviour after someone goes all-in when posting a blind.