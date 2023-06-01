Version 1.3.3 update

Version 1.3.3 is out!
[New Multiplayer Mode]
In this update, Custom Poker is now available for Online Play. In this mode, you can customise your characters before starting a poker game and set some additional rules:
- Blinds Size (allows you to set the initial size of the blinds)
- Blinds Increase (a toggle that increases the blinds by 25 and 50 after each intermission)
- Last One Standing (if all but one player folds, that player receives extra chips)
- Short Deck (no 2-5 cards in the deck, Flush is higher than Full House)
[New Challenge]
Blinds Increase is now available as a Challenge for Story Mode. As before, you can start the Challenge Mode by either starting a new game after completing Story Mode at least once, or you can activate it in your current playthrough by pressing F10 on the pause screen, then saving and reloading.
[Character Adjustment]
Douglas proved to be quite difficult to deal with in Online Play, so to make him more manageable, the cost of Bluff Shot has been adjusted.
Bluff Shot lvl.2 3 TP => 6 TP
Bluff Shot lvl.3 6 TP => 12 TP
[Bugfixes]
Fixed incorrect behaviour after someone goes all-in when posting a blind.
Changed files in this update