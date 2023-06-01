Update Notes: 1st June

Added player details HUD during Set Shots

Added free agency filter to career mode

Added wind direction and speed at coin toss

Added ability to assign rookie player to a list

Improved player movement

Improved Season/Management fixture UI

Optimised Cut Scene system

Adjusted midseason draft pick order

Adjusted ball choices for special and non-special event matches

Updated Set shot kick selection UI

Tuned Set Shot

Improved running shot UI

Improved Player positioning

Improved Community features

Improved camera orientation during boundary throw-ins

Improved post tackle animations

Improved replay system

Improved audio for crowd and umpire reactions

Improved Leaderboard system

Updated censor checking algorithm

Updated various coach and player visuals

Corrected filter results

Improved Stability