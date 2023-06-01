 Skip to content

AFL 23 update for 1 June 2023

Update Notes: 1st June

Share · View all patches · Build 11367563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added player details HUD during Set Shots
Added free agency filter to career mode
Added wind direction and speed at coin toss
Added ability to assign rookie player to a list
Improved player movement
Improved Season/Management fixture UI
Optimised Cut Scene system
Adjusted midseason draft pick order
Adjusted ball choices for special and non-special event matches
Updated Set shot kick selection UI
Tuned Set Shot
Improved running shot UI
Improved Player positioning
Improved Community features
Improved camera orientation during boundary throw-ins
Improved post tackle animations
Improved replay system
Improved audio for crowd and umpire reactions
Improved Leaderboard system
Updated censor checking algorithm
Updated various coach and player visuals
Corrected filter results
Improved Stability

