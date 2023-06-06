Mending the Past. Umm, we mean a patch update for Hello Goodboy 😊

Hello goodkid, have you enjoyed your journey with Coco in Kuruto?

First of all, we want to thank you for playing, streaming, giving love, and giving feedback to Hello Goodboy 🙂 It’s all precious to us and we are delighted. Thank you.

Also from all of that, we’re deploying a small update for Hello Goodboy. Mostly it's a micro bug in the graphical aspect. But we also updating a few dialogues for Hachi and Hedera in the Spring Door.

This dialogue revision will not change the story, so no need to worry much about it. We just make a few dialogues to be more generic and can be accepted by more people. If you have played the Spring Door before, can you find the changes on this patch? Tell us your finding and opinion below 😀

By the way, we want to thank you too for giving review and feedback on the Hello Goodboy Steam Store page. If you haven’t, feel free to write your experience of playing Hello Goodboy there too! We love to read your review and story of your journey in Kuruto!

Feel free to share your journey in Hello Goodboy too on your social media! You can find us on Twitter, Discord, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok!

Have a good day from Hello Goodboy!