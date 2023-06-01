Cruise Ship Manager patch - fixes for known issues and anti-freeze solution

Hi shipowners,

Recently we have seen many reports of sudden freezing of the game. We are of course working to locate every possible reason for this issue showing up - although this type of problem is often tricky to replicate. During our investigation of freezes, we have found a solution that should help you in many cases.

We have determined that the most likely source of freezes is an autosaving function, as it is very resource-consuming. That's why we enabled toggling autosave on and off in this hotfix. If you experience freezes, it's advised to turn autosave off. In many cases, it should be enough to solve the issue. You can access toggle autosave during gameplay by pausing the game, clicking on the Options button, and then on General Settings.

If you still experience freezes, feel free to contact us by usual channels. We are still monitoring the issue and if you have freezing problems, we will also ask you to provide us with your configuration and logs (available at C:\Users\ UserName \AppData\LocalLow\Image Power\Cruise Ship Manager).

In addition, in this patch, we provide solutions for numerous issues reported by you on the Steam community forum. As always, thank you for your support and thorough reports on problems you have encountered.

The patch introduces the following changes:

Added toggle for autosave in Options -> General Setting during gameplay

Added estimated fuel usage display for a selected cruise on the cruise info panel.

Added reset of the number of all-inclusive/VIP tickets to sell after the cruise ends

Fixed the issue of occasionally not saving all hired crew members

Blocked accessing pause menu from cruise stats panel, as saving the game from there could make save faulty

Fixed being able to buy resources for free if bought in little amounts.

Fixed crew member's action blocker when not paid a wage, which made no payment instance applied multiple times, making it not lifting even after paying the wage

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1730240/Cruise_Ship_Manager/