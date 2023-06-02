 Skip to content

Thea 2: The Shattering update for 2 June 2023

Quick Fix

2 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIX dwarf chosen child growing up (smith path was broken)
FIX Gnolls no longer mate with pups... oops

