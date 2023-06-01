first update of DEFENDUN!!

Hello, I am Ferry who produces "Defenden Graphics".

We would like to inform you of the 2023.06.01 update version fixes.

When we develop Dependon, the resolution is vertical game of 1080*1920 size.

However, the dependency of the desktop screen was added to the left and right of the screen, and the broken graphics were filling the spot.

We found this phenomenon and corrected the left and right added parts.

Additionally, the size of the window mode is large and fixed so that the difference between full screen and window mode is meaningless.

So you can adjust the size of the resolution.

(Adjustment of the resolution size is possible in the settings.)

-grand mage

Number of attackable monsters 5 → 6

-dragon kinight

attack speed 1 → 2

-nomal knight

offense power 2 → 3

-grand knight

offense power 4 → 6

-paladin

offense power 7 → 12

-Sword Master

offense power 10 → 17

attack speed 8 → 6

-ancient mage

offense power 4 → 8

attack speed 5 → 6

Number of attackable monsters 4->10

-ifrit

attack speed 16 → 20

-JIN

[skill]offense power 4 → 2

[skill]Number of attackable monsters 50 → ∞

-Assassin

Number of attackable monsters 6 → 10

[skill]cooldown 4 → 7

-Howres

[skill]offense power 6 → 4

[skill]Number of attackable monsters 2 → 3

[skill]"dark ball" offense power 4 → 3

[skill]"dark ball" Number of attackable monsters 3 → 2

-Chesha

offense power 3 → 2

Number of attackable monsters ∞ → 100

[스킬]offense power 4 → 3

[스킬]cooldown 20 → 50

-Hwarim

Number of attackable monsters ∞ → 21

[스킬]attack speed 0.1 → 0.2

-yellow dragon

attack speed 0.6 → 0.5

[스킬]"3rd attack" Number of attackable monsters 10 → 20

-Echidna

attack speed 35 → 45

crowd control time 0.6 → 0.3

-CARD

Physical damage increase card removed

Magic damage increase card removed

-BOSS

"BELLA" time over 300s → 240s

"BAEL" time over 500s → 260s

Fixed health bar for all boss stages

finishing...

We are looking at all feedback posted on Steam.

We are developing Dependon while reflecting the valuable feedback of users, so active feedback is welcome!

I'll work hard to develop it more diligently than now so that it doesn't fizzle out after the Early Access is over and I'll work hard until the full version!

Thank you so much for playing DEFENDUN.

