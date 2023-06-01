 Skip to content

Territory update for 1 June 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.113 – Melee Weapon Improvements

Build 11367366 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved

  • All melee tool and weapon animations and weapon hit traces.
  • The logic here is that small knives are not really useful for combat except in an emergency. They are for harvesting animals etc.
  • The machetes have much further reach and much higher damage so can be used for combat.

Fixed

  • Right click FOV glitch when using bow and have no arrows
  • Missing physical materials
  • Stopped AI and Loot/Resources spawning in lakes and dams

Changed

  • Increased damage for all melee weapons making them much more viable for combat. Save your ammo!
  • Cooler decay multiplier decreased it now doubles your decay time. Composter does the opposite X 5. This change means that unfortunately, some of your food might already be bad. It’s ok you can get more pretty easily.
  • Canned beans now take up 1 slot and have 5 uses each

Added

  • Cooler and Composter crafts to crafting bench (both require a heap of plastic resource)
  • Canned beans can now be crafted on the crafting bench (canned beans don’t perish). The other alternative is crafting Beef Jerky on the drying rack which has a very slow rate of decay

Known Issues

  • Spear becomes invisible in first person mode

