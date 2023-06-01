Updated to 1.77

A big update to Celtreos!

New Stage “Dark Nebula”!

Now the fifth stage immediately after “Hyperspace Pursuit”, the new “Dark Nebula” stage is shrouded in the clouds of a nebula in space. Bullets and enemies will be harder to see, in this fast-paced game of hide-and-seek that ends with a creepy new boss!

Other Soundtrack Improvements

In addition to the brand new song “Mystery” to pair with the “Dark Nebula” stage, there have been improvements to the “Disposition” and “Evasion” songs.

Gameplay Tweaks

A few stages have been updated in minor ways to try to streamline gameplay, such as “Hyperspace Pursuit” and “Alien Ocean”. Some enemies have minor updates to their artwork and animation. Weapons such as Beam, Column and Phaser have slightly better physics in the horizontal plane.

All of the game UI has been refreshed, with a new dark blue gradient style that also tends to be more legible against certain backgrounds.