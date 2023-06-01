Patch notes 1 June 2023

Today is the big day! Early Access release! We'll see how it goes.

Here are the fixes so far. I might push some more patches throughout the day.

Fixed collision in the temperate forested hills map

On map change, all actions get canceled

AI-controlled characters stop repositioning for ranged attacks if they're immobilized

Spider queen now uses the intended large spider sprite

After defeating the boss of a dungeon, when you leave the boss room, you leave the dungeon

If you see anything else that needs to be fixed, please let me know and I'll work on it as soon as possible.