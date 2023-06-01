Patch notes 1 June 2023

Today is the big day! Early Access release! We'll see how it goes.
Here are the fixes so far. I might push some more patches throughout the day.
- Fixed collision in the temperate forested hills map
- On map change, all actions get canceled
- AI-controlled characters stop repositioning for ranged attacks if they're immobilized
- Spider queen now uses the intended large spider sprite
- After defeating the boss of a dungeon, when you leave the boss room, you leave the dungeon
If you see anything else that needs to be fixed, please let me know and I'll work on it as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update