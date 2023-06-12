Crossplay with PlayStation®5 and friendly fire option

Hi survivors, release 1.1.1 is live!

Sorry for the delay... the porting of SURV1V3 to PlayStation®5 took longer than expected.

We are finally ready to launch 1.1.1 realse with one of the most requested features from you all: friendly-fire option! 👍

We're also deploying an important performance upgrade that should help mid hardware and fixed a ton of reported bugs! For the complete list, check the full changelog below!

Enjoy!😉

PS: while downloading the new update, please spend one minute of your time leaving a review!

This is a 2 guys' project... and we need your support! 🥰

Friendly-fire

Are you scared of losing all your gear while exploring Santa Carla in survival mode? Are you tired of pranks from your teammates? 😑

Starting today, you can disable friendly fire from the game options menu 👍

Just go to the main map options board, enter the "game" section and change the option "Friendly Fire"

Before joining an online session, you can use your tactical tablet to verify if friendly fire is enabled. Simply check the session list in the "find a game" section. An icon will show the current session configuration.

PlayStation®5 cross-play

Yes, finally SURV1V3 is coming to PSVR2 on June 16.

The good news for all PC players is that PlayStation 5 and PC players will be able to play together 😍

By default, cross-platform multiplayer is enabled. To modify this setting, navigate to the main map options board, access the "game" section, and adjust the "Cross-platform" option.

Tons of fixes

In these months, we have collected the various reports you have sent us and, diligently, we have resolved everything we have been able to replicate.

Check the full list below and keep reporting any other issue you have! 🙏

Check also the full changelog below!

Enjoy! 😋

New features & tweaks:

core: enabling cross-platform play with PlayStation®5

multiplayer: adding friendly fire option (sessions with friendly fire enabled will be marked in session list)

multiplayer: adding block and report player buttons

a lot of minor tweaks!!

Fixed bugs:

multiplayer: fixing a bug causing clients to see weird cones

weapons: player shouldn't be able to fire a weapon when his arm is passing through surfaces

weapons: fixing a crash when using arrows

weapons: fixing a crash when using double barrel shotgun

weapons: player can't release the slide after a reload when using the 2-in-1 acog scope

graphics: tweaking hand pose when grabbing sprays

graphics: flickering while loading a new map

tactical tablet: kick button in session screen not working

localization: fixing some typos

drill: tweaking sounds

movement: teleport can stuck when climbing stairs

core: fixing some rare crashes

Prologue map: player can exit map boundaries

Santa Carla map: fixing some light artifacts

Santa Carla map: the final boss in story mode shouldn't die so easily

Santa Carla map: survival boss shouldn't die so easily when hit with an elemental weapon

Sewers map: the player can fall through the floor

Sewers map: some valves are floating

Nowhere map: fixing some floating boxes

Nowhere map: the window of the school door cannot be broken

minor bugs

To get in touch with us, just drop a line on the discussions forum or join our discord channel.

As usual, feedback is welcome!