 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Squad update for 1 June 2023

BS Premium Benefit Guide (Mileage Information 06.01.2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 11366956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1. BS Premium Guide

▶ Period : 2023.06.01 After maintenance ~ 2023.06.30
▶ The 'BS Premium' benefit will be available after the maintenance on February 23, 2023.
▶ What is "BS Premium"?

  • It is a benefit to obtain items free of charge according to the steps achieved with mileage points paid according to the charged bullets.
  • 1$ : 100 mileage points
  • 1 G COIN : 1 mileage points
  • The mileage points will remain for a period of time from the start of the 'BS Premium' season, and all subsequent mileage points will be initialized.
  • BS premium ratings are divided into 'Bronze (I, II, III, IV, V), 'Silver (I, II, III, IV)' and 'Gold (I, II, III)'.

▶ BS Premium Rewards Guide

[table][tr][td]   
Stage   [/td][td]   
Achievement Condition   [/td][td]   
Reward   [/td][/tr][tr][td]   
BRONZE I   [/td][td]   
99   [/td][td]   
WEAPON   TIME EXTENSION KIT 5   [/td][/tr][tr][td]   
BRONZE II   [/td][td]   
1,000   [/td][td]   
ADVANCED WEAPON TIME   EXTENSION KIT 5   [/td][/tr][tr][td]   
BRONZE III   [/td][td]   
3,000   [/td][td]   
Silver Character Permanent Box 1   [/td][/tr][tr][td]   
BRONZE IV   [/td][td]   
8,000   [/td][td]   
Gold Character Permanent Box 1   [/td][/tr][tr][td]   
BRONZE V   [/td][td]   
15,000   [/td][td]   
Permanent   Weapon Convert Kit 1   [/td][/tr][tr][td]   
SILVER I   [/td][td]   
25,000   [/td][td]   
Gold Character Permanent Box 1   [/td][/tr][tr][td]   
SILVER II   [/td][td]   
35,000   [/td][td]   
Permanent Weapon   Convert Kit 1   [/td][/tr][tr][td]   
SILVER III   [/td][td]   
45,000   [/td][td]   
Gold Character Permanent Box 1   [/td][/tr][tr][td]   
SILVER IV   [/td][td]   
60,000   [/td][td]   
Costume   Permanent Extension Kit 1   [/td][/tr][tr][td]   
GOLD I   [/td][td]   
80,000   [/td][td]   
Gold Female Character Selection   Box 1   [/td][/tr][tr][td]   
GOLD II   [/td][td]   
110,000   [/td][td]   
Gold Character Permanent Box 1/Rich Effect(30day) 1   [/td][/tr][tr][td]   
GOLD III   [/td][td]   
150,000   [/td][td]   
Costume   Permanent Extension Kit 2   [/td][/tr][/table]

Changed files in this update

Black Squad Content Depot 550651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link