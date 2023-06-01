BS Premium Benefit Guide (Mileage Information 06.01.2023)

1. BS Premium Guide
▶ Period : 2023.06.01 After maintenance ~ 2023.06.30
▶ The 'BS Premium' benefit will be available after the maintenance on February 23, 2023.
▶ What is "BS Premium"?
- It is a benefit to obtain items free of charge according to the steps achieved with mileage points paid according to the charged bullets.
- 1$ : 100 mileage points
- 1 G COIN : 1 mileage points
- The mileage points will remain for a period of time from the start of the 'BS Premium' season, and all subsequent mileage points will be initialized.
- BS premium ratings are divided into 'Bronze (I, II, III, IV, V), 'Silver (I, II, III, IV)' and 'Gold (I, II, III)'.
▶ BS Premium Rewards Guide
[table][tr][td]
Stage [/td][td]
Achievement Condition [/td][td]
Reward [/td][/tr][tr][td]
BRONZE I [/td][td]
99 [/td][td]
WEAPON TIME EXTENSION KIT 5 [/td][/tr][tr][td]
BRONZE II [/td][td]
1,000 [/td][td]
ADVANCED WEAPON TIME EXTENSION KIT 5 [/td][/tr][tr][td]
BRONZE III [/td][td]
3,000 [/td][td]
Silver Character Permanent Box 1 [/td][/tr][tr][td]
BRONZE IV [/td][td]
8,000 [/td][td]
Gold Character Permanent Box 1 [/td][/tr][tr][td]
BRONZE V [/td][td]
15,000 [/td][td]
Permanent Weapon Convert Kit 1 [/td][/tr][tr][td]
SILVER I [/td][td]
25,000 [/td][td]
Gold Character Permanent Box 1 [/td][/tr][tr][td]
SILVER II [/td][td]
35,000 [/td][td]
Permanent Weapon Convert Kit 1 [/td][/tr][tr][td]
SILVER III [/td][td]
45,000 [/td][td]
Gold Character Permanent Box 1 [/td][/tr][tr][td]
SILVER IV [/td][td]
60,000 [/td][td]
Costume Permanent Extension Kit 1 [/td][/tr][tr][td]
GOLD I [/td][td]
80,000 [/td][td]
Gold Female Character Selection Box 1 [/td][/tr][tr][td]
GOLD II [/td][td]
110,000 [/td][td]
Gold Character Permanent Box 1/Rich Effect(30day) 1 [/td][/tr][tr][td]
GOLD III [/td][td]
150,000 [/td][td]
Costume Permanent Extension Kit 2 [/td][/tr][/table]
Changed files in this update