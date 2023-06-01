[Sing Together 0.3.0] Add cozy single-player map update!

Hello and welcome to Sing Together, the VR karaoke app that aims to be the Earth's largest karaoke
With the 0.3.0 update, we've added a single-player-only map, see below for more details on the update.
[ 🎤 Sing Together 0.3.0 Update highlights ]
- Added cozy single player map "1 Person Booth"!
- Various bug fixes!
[ Added cozy single player map "1 Person Booth"! ]
We've added a new single-player-only map, "1 Person Booth"!
Other maps like Karaoke and Concert Hall are available for single-player.
However, through community feedback, we realized that many players wanted a more intimate experience.
We've added a new single-player-only map, "One Man Booth," that emphasizes smaller spaces and a cozier atmosphere than our previous maps!
Thanks again to Korean musician MJ KIM, who graciously gave us his personal soundproof booth as a reference.
We hope you enjoy it!
[ Various bug fixes... ]
Many bugs have been fixed across the board.
If you're experiencing any additional bugs, we'd love to hear about them on our Discord channel or via email.
[ And finally ]
Thanks for playing.
Stay tuned for the next update! From the Sing Together team
If you want to learn more about Sing Together, join the official Sing Together Discord!
Changed files in this update