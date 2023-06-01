[Sing Together 0.3.0] Add cozy single-player map update!



Hello and welcome to Sing Together, the VR karaoke app that aims to be the Earth's largest karaoke

With the 0.3.0 update, we've added a single-player-only map, see below for more details on the update.

Added cozy single player map "1 Person Booth"!

Various bug fixes!

We've added a new single-player-only map, "1 Person Booth"!

Other maps like Karaoke and Concert Hall are available for single-player.

However, through community feedback, we realized that many players wanted a more intimate experience.

We've added a new single-player-only map, "One Man Booth," that emphasizes smaller spaces and a cozier atmosphere than our previous maps!

Thanks again to Korean musician MJ KIM, who graciously gave us his personal soundproof booth as a reference.

We hope you enjoy it!

[ Various bug fixes... ]

Many bugs have been fixed across the board.

If you're experiencing any additional bugs, we'd love to hear about them on our Discord channel or via email.

[ And finally ]

Thanks for playing.

Stay tuned for the next update! From the Sing Together team

