Thy Creature update for 1 June 2023

[Thy Creature] Update: Easier difficulty and hit detection added

Hello, [Thy Creature] players!
We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has shown interest and patiently awaited the updates.
We have two major updates to announce:

  1. Bullet Hell Difficulty Adjustment
    To ensure that even those who are unfamiliar with bullet hell games can enjoy the experience, we have adjusted the game's difficulty. If you found the gameplay challenging before and hesitated to continue or even stopped playing, we encourage you to give it another try.

  2. Hit Detection Indicator
    In this update, we have also added a hit detection indicator. You can now clearly see which part of the character has been hit. Discover more effective ways and achieve victory in the bullet hell.

Furthermore, this update includes several bug fixes and improvements to enhance the game's performance and stability. Players can expect a smoother and more stable gameplay experience.

We sincerely thank all of you who love [Thy Creature], and we will continue to do our best to provide an even more advanced gaming experience in the future.

Thank you.

