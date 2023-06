List of upgrades:

-A new unit "The Purifier" joins your ranks!

The Purifier is the latest upgrade to the "Soldier" class of support units.

You'll need several different upgrades to assemble this unit.

-Hardcore mode has undergone significant difficulty balancing and performance optimization.

-Demon levels in normal and hardcore modes have been optimized to reduce map opening loading times.

-Some towers, such as the "tesla" or "machine gun", have been rebalanced.