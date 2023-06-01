Server/Client Patch – 06/31/2023 – Refined and Reforged 1.2

[/h2][h2][Lumination Zone]
* AI within zone no longer spawn with augmenters or mods.
- Adjusted Frigates to have more turning so they don't drift as far while fighting and removed their warp devices.
- Changes to Matriarch Aurora:
- Boss now resets when all players have died.
- Matriarch Aurora now shows up on the instance leaderboard
- Aurora's galaxy chat messages now float above them much akin to a player talking in galaxy chat.
- Adjusted the the true damage environment damage to better reflect the distance of the bubbles of all the phases.
- Fixed issue with "flashlight beam" on Nullifier Platforms so players can clearly see them. Also adjusted so their firing stays within the "flashlight instead of spraying" and increased their projectile speed.
- Overseer now uses True Damage instead of Heat.
- Nullifier Shield now has damage soaks to match the boss.
- Updated mine visuals to be more visually appealing and more clear what is happening.
- Increased the speed of the Mobile Nullifier Platforms so they fly in formation with the Aurora easier.
- Changed the Nullifier Shield to do a shockwave effect instead of a missile-like warhead effect to communicate more effectively when its damage super is activated.
- Fixed an issue with the mines not self destructing.
- Fixed an issue with Mobile Nullifier Platforms not inheriting hate.
- Adjusted various mobs stats.
[Anatolia]
* Now has a new PvP Zone tag that disables the requirement to turn off safety lock to engage in PvP. Note: This has to be manually enabled by an admin within 48 hours.
- Fixed a bug where Radiation kills of the Anatolian AI didn't grant influence.
[Client / UI Changes]
* Fixed a bug that caused a crash when doing a market check on an invalid item.
- Fixed a bug with cycling through via "Q" or "Tab" that sometimes reverted to the previous selection.
- Fixed /like stating it can use teamname in /help as that is handled now under /teamlike.
- "Toss Some" now works with multiple selections in ships.
- Fixed several Merchant Navy textures not properly loading.
- Updated button at the bottom of the UI for jumping through wormholes from "Warp" to "Jump".
[Item Changes]
* Aurora overloaders given more unique descriptions.
Aurora Blueprints for Fighters, Drones, Shield Chargers and Overloaders changed to build multiples of the items.
Adjusted Aurora Shield Chargers, Augmenters, Fighters, and Overloaders stats. Note: Additional item buffs should be in the next patch.
Reduced the Nuclear Waste on Rudimentary Admix Blueprint from 10 million to 1.5 million.
Changed the following for both the Lunarium and Selenium Blueprints:
- Reduced Steel Girders from 111k to 11k.
- Added 400 Sub-Shield Reactors.
Transwarps now can be used any time when out of combat but require 75% shields while in combat.
-
Firestream had its Thrust augmod reduced from 50% to 10%.
Fixed Twisted Honey's Amplifier graphic to match the effect distance.
Removed Base Transferences from Blueprint packs.
Removed Base Transferences as a requirement from various blueprints.
Corrected the tweak effect description on the Simple Blockade, Blockade, and Advanced blockade to say -x Vulnerability to all damage instead of -x Resistance to all damage.
Corrected Rudimentary Damage Augmenter to say gives some damage instead of shield, and Rudimentary Shield Augmenter to say gives some shield instead of damage.
[Universe Changes]
* Removed team from AI Station within Blue Photon Test Range.
- Firestream is now available in Infernal Tempest via Trade Bay Item Exchange.
[Mission Changes]
* Reduced the number of UrQa Capital Ship Augmenters from 2 to 1 for Augmenter Tweaking 10.
- Reduced the number of Aveksaka Augmenters required from 3 to 2 for Augmenter Tweaking 10.
[Server]
* Automated random events every other weekend.
- Ships that cannot be captured or Radiation Expert captured no longer can be irradiated and blow up.
- All tractors for Players, AI and bots disable when an object becomes irradiated.
- AI Stations restrictions for being Subscribed/Premium is now prioritized before a skill check requirement.
- Item Teleporters now list their restrictions and information on the item stats itself.
- Mission tracking objects will no longer display a mission target icon unless that object is visible to the player.
- Made it so termite nests in Biologique and Emphatic Biology won't spawn a nest if there is no Player Station in the galaxy.
- Boss resets now give them full shields and energy.
- Fixed a bug with environmental damage not always working.
[Bug Fixes]
* Fixed a bug for a stack of weapons passing on multiple of the stack's mods instead of just one instance.
- Fixed a bug in Funky Monkey causing characters without the skill to also receive the 16% reduction to HPS.
- Fixed an issue with the Imperial Dry Dock and Imperial Augmenter Retrieval not working.
- Fixed an issue with diffusers that may result in slightly different interactions with healing weapons.
- Fixed a bug with Beam based Super Items that allowed them to get Range and Tracking Auramods/Auratweaks.
- Fixed a bug with the Owned Ship limit that allowed 1 more then the limit.
- Fixed a bug where the TSL wouldn't update to a new account's TSL information when switching characters/accounts without either /f or redocking.
- Fixed a bug when a character has logged into the universe for the first time the safety lock is defaulted off even though the client says its turned on.
- Fixed the bug not listing all the stats listed on DNA Extractors such as electricity and range.
- Fixed a bug where server treated +vulnerability tweaks as good and -vulnerability tweaks as bad.
- Fixed a bug that allowed user to remote toss of a PVP Item (Ex. Anatolian Crests) from a docked ship so long as your active ship is undocked.
- Fixed a bug that prevented direct messaging mutual friends if the player was muted.
- Fixed a bug with auto targeting to something else when the current selection is a player object.
