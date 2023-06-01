Server/Client Patch – 06/31/2023 – Refined and Reforged 1.2

Aurora Blueprints for Fighters, Drones, Shield Chargers and Overloaders changed to build multiples of the items.

Adjusted Aurora Shield Chargers, Augmenters, Fighters, and Overloaders stats. Note: Additional item buffs should be in the next patch.

Reduced the Nuclear Waste on Rudimentary Admix Blueprint from 10 million to 1.5 million.

Changed the following for both the Lunarium and Selenium Blueprints: Reduced Steel Girders from 111k to 11k.

Added 400 Sub-Shield Reactors.

Transwarps now can be used any time when out of combat but require 75% shields while in combat.

Firestream had its Thrust augmod reduced from 50% to 10%.

Fixed Twisted Honey's Amplifier graphic to match the effect distance.

Removed Base Transferences from Blueprint packs.

Removed Base Transferences as a requirement from various blueprints.

Corrected the tweak effect description on the Simple Blockade, Blockade, and Advanced blockade to say -x Vulnerability to all damage instead of -x Resistance to all damage.