Patch Notes:

Button added for mass purchase. The Hotkey (E) still works but this was added for clarity as players were having trouble activating mass purchase.

UI window added for offline progression. This will show you how much XP you earned offline!

Confirmation window added for prestiging.

Bug Fixes:

Mass purchase was starting "off" and required two clicks/buttons to activate.

Thank you all for the feedback!