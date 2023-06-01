Early Access Patch 0.1.3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Letter from the Team

Hi everyone, we're excited to bring you a patch packed with balance changes and bug fixes. Looking forward to hearing your feedback! You can always join us on Discord to chat with the dev team.

Release Timing

This patch will be released at approximately 6 am PDT on June 1st, 2023.

This link might help you see when that is in your local time.

Full Patch Notes

Gameplay Changes

We now roll crit if Binding's action stack reduces cooldown to zero.

Fixed legendary vestige Prime Essentium not granting shield from Cynderpox damage.

Fixed Afterimage ascension Shadow Image granting the caster Stealth instead of the ally in multiplayer.

Updated Cynder's cleansing mushroom to show how many turns left before it disappears.

Added Psionic Charge tooltip to Clairvoyant's passive.

Fixed reopened ability upgrade draft showing options for ability that no longer has upgrade slots.

Updated the text on the Splinter Blotter's Amplify effect to clarify it functions differently than the other channelers in that it doesn't clear at end of turn, only when the caster is defeated.

Updated the text in the "Opposites Attract" Sea Breach to make it more clear that it can give augments lower than the specified rarity. (More specifically when choosing the three uncommon Augment choice, it will give common augments if both uncommon augments are unique).

Removed "Team Captain" from being added to Challenge Buffs at Bronze 1, it will now first show up at Silver 1.

Removed confusing double Inkspot in Vengewood Sea Breach.

Argolath's tentacles no longer cause unavoidable AoE damage when they erupt after being defeated. Their base attack has been increased slightly.

Fixed poison tooltip damage text not updating based on the player's stats.

Fixed Scavenger's Dash ascension Shurikenjutsu granting crit on use.

Updated Spirit Bomb ascension Spirit Cannon: No longer pushes enemies at full charge.

Updated status effect Wildfire and Toxic tooltips to clarify they are removed at the start of turn.

Updated Fonts of Wisdom to be more likely to show higher rarity choices.

Fixed the Twin Fangs status effect icon.

Reduced damage done by the Captor.

“The Gilded Egg” Sea Breach “Break it open” option base level stat increased from common >>> uncommon.

“The Gilded Egg” Sea Breach “Wait a little while” glyph reward increased from 3 >>> 4.

“Light in the Darkness” Sea Breach “A lot!” option cost reduced from 75 kwillings >>> 50 kwillings.

“The Wandering Binder” Sea Breach “Give some Help option” now rewards more kwillings.

“Shrouded Miser” Sea Breach “Grab the coins off the desk” kwilling gained debuff reduced from -30% >>> -20%.

“Overstimulated” mutator kwilling reward increased from 75 >>> 125.

“Bombastic” mutator kwilling reward decreased from 75 >>> 25.

“Wit Thief” mutator kwilling reward increased from 300 >>> 350.

“Heavy Pockets” mutator now slows from -2 >>> -4, but max stacks reduced from 10 >>> 5.

“Shimmering Barricade” mutator shield increased from 5% >>> 8%.

Updated Physical, Magical, and Ability Power boosts from vestiges and potions to remove after damage status effects such as Burn and Poison.

Updated Shattered and Hex to remove after damage status effects such as Burn and Poison.

Updated rare vestige Burning Heart: "You deal +50% damage to Enemies inflicted with Burn." >>> "You deal +35% damage to Enemies inflicted with Burn.".

Updated rare vestige Poisoned Heart: "You deal +50% damage to Enemies inflicted with Poison." >>> "You deal +35% damage to Enemies inflicted with Poison.".

Updated legendary vestige Trickster's Hook: 5 ability power >>> 3 ability power.

Updated legendary vestige Heart of the Last Lifeless: "On your first turn, gain 1 ability power until end of combat for every 10 maxhp you have." >>> "On your first turn, gain 1 ability power until end of combat for every 7 maxhp you have.".

Updated legendary vestige Taetra Twin: "On damaging an Enemy, 50% chance to do that amount of damage again. This Vestige does not stack." >>> "On damaging an Enemy, 35% chance to do that amount of damage again. This Vestige does not stack.".

Updated epic vestige Grenala's Pendant: Epic >>> Rare.

Updated rare vestige Harbinger's Trophy: "On defeating an Enemy with an attack more than double their maxhp, gain 2 physicalpower until end of combat." >>> "On defeating an Enemy with an attack more than double their maxhp, gain 3 physicalpower until end of combat.".

Updated uncommon vestige Ink Flat: 1 Cooldown per Orb >>> 2 Cooldown per Orb. Uncommon >>> Rare.

Updated rare vestige Golden Egg: Rare >>> Uncommon.

Updated rare vestige The Sovereign Flag: "Deal 35% damage to Dazed Enemies." >>> "Deal 25% damage to Dazed Enemies." Rare >>> Uncommon.

Updated uncommon vestige Bead of Metal: 10 Spiked Damage >>> 5 Spiked damage. New effect to match other 'Bead' uncommon vestiges: "On collecting an Orb, gain 4 stacks of Spiked.".

Updated common vestige Rotting Calzone: "On collecting an Orb, inflict Dazed on the nearest Enemy, once per turn." >>> "On collecting an Orb, inflict Dazed on the nearest Enemy.".

Updated epic vestige Bone Calcifier: "On being hit, gain 3 physicalpower until end of combat." >>> "On being hit, gain 2 physicalpower until end of combat.".

Fixed bug where Applying multiple stacks of a status effect at once wouldn't count towards quest progress.

Updated Defeat Janus before Inky Might is applied quest to be a bit easier.

Updated defeat Nim the Lost before Nim's Protection is applied quest to correct name and fixed bug with the quest never updating when it was applied.

Fixed Birdie on Fire Part 3 unlocking too early.

Fixed bug with Unbound Kwill not always dropping from Kwilling Cages.

Nerfed Crit Change OHM quest.

Fixed issue with OHM disappearing before all related quests were completed after completing The Needed. Auto-completed those dangling quests for anyone in that state.

Thread the Needle quest no longer required to complete in a Run.

Fixed Bug with Vulture Event not dropping Unbound Kwill quest item.

Updated several Gardener line text to match VO.

Fixed Detonate not procing Brand of the Frostshade.

Fixed Inkley Map not granting AP from Will gained from Vulkus' Bond Enhancer.

Updated common vestige Whittling Mitts: 2 Frostbite Damage >>> 5 Frostbite Damage.

Added clarification to Magma Miner vestige Magma Metal: "...if you had 5 or more stacks of Heat last turn..." >>> "...if you had 5 or more stacks of Heat at the end of last turn...".

Fixed Leaping Strike ascension Comet dealing physical instead of magical damage.

Updated Throw ascension Poison Shot: Physical >>> Magical.

Updated Flurry ascension Poison Outburst: Physical >>> Magical.

Updated Cultivate ascension Mushroom Growth: "Create a mushroom that grants +1 abilitypower for each turn it's on the ground. Lasts until end of combat." >>> " Create a mushroom that grants 1 Will and 2 abilitypower until the end of turn for each turn it's on the ground.".

Updated Cultivate ascension Crop Harvest: "Create a plant that restores 2 HP and grants 4 shield for every turn it's on the ground." >>> "Create a plant that grants 1 Will, restores 2 HP, and grants 4 shield for each turn it's on the ground.".

Updated Cultivate ascension Flower Bloom: (1 Will, 6 Cooldown) >>> (2 Will, 6 Cooldown).

Fixed Cultivate ascension Mushroom Growth granting incorrect amount of shield.

Updated Cultivate ascensions to have same range as base ability.

Added some enemies to certain hard battles which weren't threatening enough.

Increased slightly SP rewards for normal battles, now all battles are baseline 300 SP. This might go up more in the future.

Increased bonus SP multiplier in multiplier for parties of 3 and 4 players from battles and run quests from 2X to 3X.

Increased SP rewards for Daily Quests from 16K >>> 18K.

Increased SP rewards for Season Quests from 46K >>> 55K and from 24K >>> 32K. Apologies to anyone who has already done some of these, unfortunately no way right now to add more points to you.

Attached the Egg icon to 'Ermongs Egg' to show when it has hatched.

Fixed a variety of small grammar and spelling issues.

Updated the text on the '?' button on the season pass screen to reflect that the pass will be earnable after the season.

Art & UI Changes

Added more visibility for players in range of ground gunk. In addition to the gunk flashing, a new gunk-y visual appears on the player character too.

Added button to main menu to show ping to game servers.

Added your current server region and ping to the "gear" menu when in the Atheneum or in a run.

Fixed bug where cosmetic shop would not let you purchase an item sometimes even though you had enough Shinies.

Fixed the Pacifism icon to be the correct one when looking at the book tooltip.

Fixed gleam from showing up in error on Claim Rewards button.

Adjusted the brightness of fresnel VFX on Cynder to be more in line with other enemies.

Changed Binding tooltip header to "augments" instead of "upgrades" for consistency.

Audio Changes

Fixed some Gardener VO lines.

Engine Changes & Other Bug Fixes

Improved messaging when server is going down for a patch.

Improved messaging when the servers are down for maintenance/patches.

Refactored how some VFX tech works to fix a rare bug some people encounter at startup.

Important Fixes That Are Still Being Worked On

We are working on some important fixes for server connectivity and multiplayer that we aren't ready to launch yet. Those issues include:

Reducing or fixing the error some players encounter that says "fell behind game server".

Fixing kicking disconnected players not working during a run, which can softlock the run.

Fixing not being able to kick the party leader if they are disconnected in a run and don't come back, which can softlock the run.

We are sorry if you are currently being inconvenienced by these problems. We should have updates on these in the patch after this one.