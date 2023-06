Share · View all patches · Build 11366608 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 04:52:10 UTC by Wendy

v0.1.1.1

Additions

+added window resolution and full screen support

+added a display for player stats while in inventory

Bug fixes

+You should no longer be able to add fire runes by pressing U

+Enemies should no longer get stuck in the outer walls

I am working on creating a roadmap to outline future development