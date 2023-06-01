Blacktops Update V0.9774a

The following has been added to Transliminal in Version 0.9774a:

New Additions

A New area can now be discovered

There's something in the fog.

Play Basketball(Throwing mechanic added)

Angry Shadows stalk you in the halls.

New Storage Capacity Bonus indicator in Collections Menu

Find the painted symbol(Entrance to unimplemented Level)



Bug fixes

Fixed level transition issue where levels overlapped in some cases

Fixed ambient area sounds not playing.

Smilers would spawn behind you sometimes in every area. And spawn too frequently in correct areas. This no longer happens.

Changed the way Elevators work. Elevator buttons actually matter. And elevator display panels work. No more disappearing elevators.

This update also added capabilities for several other mechanics that will be added soon.

Also some optimization and myriad other tweaks and fixes I didn't record.

June is going to be full of updates.

Cool stuff ahead,

-=[ ComAdore ]=-