Tick Tack Puppet update for 1 June 2023

Update v1.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have updated the game to v1.1.2.

  • Improved the Jet Exhaust model.
  • Optimized the explosion effects for better performance.
  • Added creaking sound effects while the player's hands and feet are moving.
  • Updated the tower model to make the ground boundaries clearer.
  • Implemented a complete pause of the game during the pause menu (local mode only).
  • Changed the language settings to be saved in the save file.
  • Fixed an issue where the target values for side missions on the level clear screen were not updating in multiplayer mode.

