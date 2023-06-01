Update v1.1.2

I have updated the game to v1.1.2.
- Improved the Jet Exhaust model.
- Optimized the explosion effects for better performance.
- Added creaking sound effects while the player's hands and feet are moving.
- Updated the tower model to make the ground boundaries clearer.
- Implemented a complete pause of the game during the pause menu (local mode only).
- Changed the language settings to be saved in the save file.
- Fixed an issue where the target values for side missions on the level clear screen were not updating in multiplayer mode.
Changed files in this update