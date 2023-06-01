Version 1.0.7 is live!

I know the subtitle is sketchy, and I'm sorry -- I honestly do not ever know if the Steam Achievements are working until I push the build and can test it for myself BUT I followed the steps I found online to make them work this time, and was verrrrry meticulous about it, so fingers crossed. Please note: if you've earned in-game achievements already, you'll need to reset your data in the Options menu if you want to unlock them. I do apologize -- I am fairly certain I know how to get Steam to backfill those achievements, but it's a lot more work than I am willing to put into such a small game.

With that being said, here are the bug fixes that were put in place with 1.0.7:

While this happened before 1.0.7 released, it's worth noting that with Doom's help in the forums, I was able to resolve the issue with Linux users not seeing the game properly after downloading. It was my fault due to being so new and Steam being a convoluted mess to navigate through. Sorry if I wigged anyone out.

I fixed the global variables related to BGM and SFX so now when all the important globals reset, your audio doesn't destroy your eardrums. That was a simple oversight on my part.

I found a memory leak where the game continued to spawn trees after your alpaca collided with something. If you waited too long on the back/reset screen after getting a game over, the trees would continue to spawn and suck up all of your resources. I'm lucky I caught that in debug because it could have been easily missed.

I found a bad collision check that continued to occur after game over, which shouldn't have been happening. Thankfully this one didn't have the bad negative connotations that the bug above did, but it was worth finding and fixing.

Assuming that the achievements are working now, and the above bugs were all that was left, I think Alpaca Sprint might finally be in a place where I can let it rest. If anything is still out of order, I will continue to fix it as I go, but my hope is to be done so that I can work on the next game. I have so many ideas, so little time.

Thank you, as always, for all the support.

Best,

PeaTeaSix, BHS