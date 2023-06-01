Update of KAKU: Ancient Seal on June 1

Share · View all patches · Build 11366480 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Adventurers,

The recent updates of KAKU: Ancient Seal are as follows:

Game experience adjustments:

1.Shorten the long press time required to get out of stuck state.

2.Optimize the laser column of the laser wheel in the underground ruins [Wind Rider] to increase the range that characters can pass through.

3.Adjust the position of 3 Blank Steles on the map.

Bug fixes:

1.Fix the problem that Ponpons will not be revived after being killed in the side mission of the main camp down the river in the Misty Swamps.

2.Fix the problem of gaps in the joints of some terrains, and the problems of floating vegetation.

3.Fix the problem that the unlocking progress of Blessing does not match the actual progress.

4.Fixed the problem that players would die again after death in the repeated challenge [Flaming Beast].

5.Fix the known problems of some equipment:

[Onion Headgear] The trigger condition of the effect is wrong.

[Stone Spike Stick] The trigger condition of the effect is wrong.

[Low-pile Suspender] The collection bonus effect does not take effect on ore.

[Inferno Mask] Shield Attack will not trigger the health recovery effect, and the negative effect will be cleared after teleportation.

[Battle-worn Cuirass] Wrong entry description in traditional Chinese.

6.Fixed some other known issues.

