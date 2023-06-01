PATCH 0.23.06.01

This update brings large CPU optimizations to Rise Island improving FPS across the board

Major Changes and Fixes

Full Patch Log for 0.23.06.01

Updated

• Unreal Engine updated to 5.2.

• Optimizations made to all POIs on Rise Island.

• Rise Island level streaming system updated to use UE5 world partition.

• Rise Island updated to use HLODs for the landscape.

• Updated Log Town Cabins.

• Rename small map stands to map boards to remove confusion.

• Disabled quest objectives on small map stands/boards.

• Reduced Airdrop max drop distance.

• Renamed some food items to reduce confusion between cooked and raw items.

• Roller Door has been replaced with a better performance model, you can pickup your old roller doors and replace them to spawn the newer version.

• Decrease Airdrop speed.

• Increase Airdrop landed net visibility range.

• Updated Localizations Translations (excluding Danish).

• You can now dry plant fiber in the solar kiln to produce yarn.

• Ammo crafting amounts change from 1 to 5 to help speed up production.

• Clan members can no longer pickup clan member items without having build right access.

• World object interaction UI have been completing rebuilt, The UI is no longer tried to the viewing object and will move with the player.

• Lost and found will no longer recover empty backpacks

• New tips will now be displayed when opening the tips screen.

• 50% of the nights in the game now will have low fog and moon light.

• AMD FSR 2.0 is currently unavailable for UE5.2 so it is disabled.

• Crafting items that required Electrical Scrap now require PCBs instead.

• All vehicle steering calibration settings have been readjusted for UE5.2.

• Games compression format updated this reduces the size of the game.

• Network optimizations done to player bases.

Added

• Added new POI "The Refinery".

• Added Loot RNG Multiplier to server settings - this controls the RNG for how rare loot drops.

• Added localization to world objects - this is a large process so some objects might have been missed.

• Added Build Right restrictions to clan members - you can now give build rights to members from the clan manager.

• Added new item - Motion Detector - this is a mod for the chair turret this allow the turret to go into a standby mode to save fuel at a small cost of durability to the detector.

• Added New Tips Furnace Tools, Workbench, Cooking Tools, Banners, Gathering, Water Sources, Map Boards and Stands, recall a Ride Stations, Airdrop Types, Power Sources, Character Attributes, Warmth, Wildlife and Locals (NPCs), The Bunker, Hunger and Thirst.

• Added New/Read filter to tips screen.

• Added Store Item - Purge Mask.

Fixed

• Fixed network sync and FPS issue at The Forgotten Template.

• Fixed Loot appearing invisible at the junk yard.

• Fixed not being able to fill thirst past 300.

• Fixed placement detection on wooden door frame.

• Fixed placement detection on roller doors.

• Fixed selected hotbar items not being updated when being moved to the repair bench.

• Fixed a number of grammar typos.

• Fixed dropped backpacks not despawning when take-all is used.

• Fixed Read Tips from not saving.

• Fixed picked up storage now reapplying custom set names.

• Fixed Research Points being capped to 1000 when being spent.

• Fixed safe animation sometime playing backwards.

• Fixed workbench stats not being updated when changing tools or equipping a tool belt.

• Fixed now being able to place area banners outside of foundation area.

This update did take longer than normal due to all the map changes to Rise Island and a number of UE5 issues along the way.



known issues

• There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Rem Survival discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.