Ballads of Hongye update for 1 June 2023

Patch Notes[06.01.2023]

Last edited by Wendy

New Contents

  1. Added the "Flower Blossom" series of building costumes: Flower Bed, Dew Shop, Flower Shop, and Bird Garden. They can be obtained through the Design Institute-Synthesizing or purchased from the Mysterious Merchant.
  2. The Mysterious Merchant - Added the "Gold Shop," where you can directly use Hongye's gold to purchase building blueprints or skins without the need for EXP.

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed the missing industry chain issue for the Shoe Shop and Prancing Lion.
  2. Fixed the incorrect display issue on the Conscript Office ruined building interface.
  3. Fixed the incorrect text color issue in the hotel's list.
  4. Fixed the non-looping playback issue with tutorial videos.
  5. Fixed the incorrect transition effect during snowy weather.

