Patch Notes[06.01.2023]

New Contents
- Added the "Flower Blossom" series of building costumes: Flower Bed, Dew Shop, Flower Shop, and Bird Garden. They can be obtained through the Design Institute-Synthesizing or purchased from the Mysterious Merchant.
- The Mysterious Merchant - Added the "Gold Shop," where you can directly use Hongye's gold to purchase building blueprints or skins without the need for EXP.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the missing industry chain issue for the Shoe Shop and Prancing Lion.
- Fixed the incorrect display issue on the Conscript Office ruined building interface.
- Fixed the incorrect text color issue in the hotel's list.
- Fixed the non-looping playback issue with tutorial videos.
- Fixed the incorrect transition effect during snowy weather.
