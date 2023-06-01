 Skip to content

Scientifically Accurate Dinosaur Mating Simulator 2022: American Revolution 1775 - 1786 update for 1 June 2023

patch, 5.31.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11366421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Teehee, forgot to turn off a dev flag.

