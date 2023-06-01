Rec Room PATCH - the “Extreme Fire Crunch” edition

Circuits Updates
-
Event Sender chips configured to Room Authority of Authority will no longer take network heat when the target player is local.
-
Player Logic Boards have undergone some restructuring in order to improve performance and reduce their impact on the chip limit.
- Player Logic Boards for each player will no longer count towards the overall room chip total. (Chips in Player Definition Boards will still count.)
- Player Logic Boards will no longer appear over Players' heads.
-
Rename "HUD Element Constant" to "Game HUD Element constant"
-
In the config menu renamed button "Preview HUD Element" to "Set HUD Element Values"
-
New Chip: ‘Game HUD Element Set All Values’ overwrites HUD element with input constant’s home values.
-
Fixed a bug that could cause the 'Create Circuit Board' operation to break the Maker Pen.
-
(Beta only) You can now configure Circuit events to fire when a player purchases a Room Key or a Consumable.
General Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Restored presence info for each player on the friend page, so that you can better see what your friends are up to.
- Windows Standalone now auto-focuses input fields for Room Chat and Maker Pen search, just like Steam.
- Fixed a rare case where players would be missing most content on their Home screen.
- Fixed a VR issue with incorrect initial rotation on a drag move/rotate operation when using the maker pen with the move or transform tools.
- Bundle store displays will now always show the rarest items first.
- Fixed a bug where the clothing customizer would not be available immediately after purchasing RR+.
- Fixed a bug that caused extra undo steps to be added when creating shapes.
Rec Room Studio
-
Rec Room Studio no longer includes its own copy of Rec Room. Please install the latest Rec Room build via Steam or from rec.net. Make sure to launch Rec Room before running "Play Local."
-
Objects created in Rec Room Studio for the orange scene now have consistent default values with objects created in-game with the Maker Pen. This provides more consistency across Rec Room Studio and Rec Room.
- Wall running and clambering are now defaulted to true.
-
Fixed an issue with setting custom texture sizes in Rec Room Studio for textures with resolutions smaller than 32x32.
-
Fixed a bug where sending a room reset event in a Studio room could break the lighting.
