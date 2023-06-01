Rec Room PATCH - the “Extreme Fire Crunch” edition

Event Sender chips configured to Room Authority of Authority will no longer take network heat when the target player is local.

Player Logic Boards have undergone some restructuring in order to improve performance and reduce their impact on the chip limit. Player Logic Boards for each player will no longer count towards the overall room chip total. (Chips in Player Definition Boards will still count.)

Player Logic Boards will no longer appear over Players' heads.

Rename "HUD Element Constant" to "Game HUD Element constant"

In the config menu renamed button "Preview HUD Element" to "Set HUD Element Values"

New Chip: ‘Game HUD Element Set All Values’ overwrites HUD element with input constant’s home values.

Fixed a bug that could cause the 'Create Circuit Board' operation to break the Maker Pen.