Riftbound - Crystal Shield Patch v1.2.4

Tutorials

New tutorials will show up throughout the roguelite run, covering various aspects of the game including Spells, Elites, Combos, Evolving and Boss fights. These will help new players, but also highlight anything that experience players may have missed. The tutorials are short and to the point, so won't get in the way!

Bosses and Crystal Shield

We have created a new Crystal Shield spell to replace the boss version of Spirit Shield. There are a number of changes involved in this (read the notes below), but one of the main reasons is that this allows us to balance the boss spell and standard Spirit Shield separately.

In addition to this, the Necromancer boss has been updated, with more obvious visual effects when you successfully reflect a special attack. The effect of reflecting the attack is also more significant as well.

Blocking Aura

Blocking is one of the strongest enemy effects, so we have made it so it wont appear on bosses on Neutral and below difficulties. In addition to this, blocking aura and regen aura from enemies will not apply these statuses to bosses (it was never intended for the boss to be able to regain health).

Below is the full list of fixes for this update.

Patch v1.2.4

General

The previously hidden Achievement “Master Summoner” has been removed, it was not intended to be available as yet and was for originally intended for an extra-hard level in the campaign (which was not needed since the existing hard mode is already very difficult).

The Spirit Shield spell has been split into two separate spells, a boss version and a standard version. The standard Spirit Shield no longer reflects boss attacks, for now the other stats remain unchanged.

A new spell Crystal Shield has been added as a new version of Spirit Shield that was used in boss battles. This new spell also features high damage reduction. Unlike Spirit Shield it does not have a chance to give energy on hit, however it as no energy cost. Note that Spirit Shield still exists as a separate spell but will no longer reflect boss attacks (only the new Crystal Shield spell will do this). This change allows us to balance the spells separately.

The Lich Boss has new VFX for when you reflect its attack to make it more obvious, we have also increased the effectiveness of the reflect to ensure it kills tough enemies and added a targeting indicator so you know which tile it will hit.

Updated the in-battle icon area so that icons will use 4 rows instead of 3, and reduced the size of icons slightly to handle when you have a large amount of upgrades.

Updated the description of the Fireling, to show that the attacks deal splash damage in a small area.

Updated the description of Heroic Transformation to mention that it also fully heals the unit it is used on.

Classic Campaign Troll Boss now gives the new Crystal Shield spell instead of Spirit Shield.

Classic Campaign Reaper Boss, Warlord Boss and Necromancer battles now gives the Crystal Shield spell as a bonus gift spell periodically (previously you were required to take Spirit Shield from your spell book to reflect attacks).

Updated the lane highlighting feature when targeting a spell, with an extra border for boss fights when tile you are targeting is currently the lane the boss is in.

Summoner's Path Mode

The first tutorial has been updated, and now excludes the Evolve part of the tutorial which is a separate tutorial. The spell part of the tutorial has also been slightly adjusted to show the detail about interrupting enemies in a separate tutorial.

Added a new Spell Tutorial that will show during a roguelite run after you get your first spell (excluding summon or evolution spells).

Added a new Elite Tutorial that will show near when you first do a battle that has elite enemies.

Added a new Mutators tutorial that will show when you do your first battle with mutators.

Added a new Combo tutorial that will show once you have your first combo spell.

Added a new Boss tutorial that will show during the first boss battle when you do your first reflect, or after you miss several reflects.

The compendium book button will now show in the loadout area during a run, this allows you to view the compendium at any time.

The Lightning Elemental attack has been updated to always travel straight down the lane, instead of shooting in a random direction when its target is killed.

Damage caused by the Electrified and Charged status effects will now show damage numbers.

Blocking Aura will no longer appear on the Troll boss on Neutral difficulty. Note that it already won’t appear on difficulties below neutral.

Blocking Aura will no longer appear on the Warlord, Reaper or Necromancer bosses on Neutral and below difficulties.

Blocking Aura and Regen Aura from elite/champion enemies no longer effects bosses (but a boss can still have this aura which applies them to the other enemies).

Balance

Magic Barrier spell cooldown has been increased from 30 to 40 seconds, and duration has been decreased from 30 to 15 seconds. This spell was overperforming against ranged enemies and could be kept up almost permanently. The spell is still just as effective, but now you will need to decide the best time to use it during a battle.

Fixes

Fixed a bug with the Gem Reward screen that could cause it to get faster and faster, eventually getting into a state where you could not continue from the gem screen.

Fixed a bug with the Classic Campaign Fiery Chase challenge level, in which the Aetherling’s were not producing energy.

Fixed a bug where the Magic Barrer effect would last slightly longer than the barrier itself.

Fixed a bug where the Totem of Aether incorrectly showed a status icon.

Fixed an error in the English text for the Oak’s Gift encounter.

Fixed an issue with the projectiles emitted from an enemy with the Electrified status, that could sometimes cause them to not hit enemies.

