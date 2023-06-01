PC Crossplay, Double Shards & 66% Off Sale!

Hey, Ghosts and Hunters! Today we have another update ready for you!

PC CROSSPLAY

We are very excited to announce that MGH now has full PC Crossplay capability! What does this mean for you? More players to play with! 🥳 You can check out all the juicy details about this over on our dev blog post!

DOUBLE GHOST SHARDS

To welcome all our new crossplay players and welcome back our longtime supporters, we’ll be granting double the normal amount of Ghost Shards throughout this whole week!

FILE SIZE/COMPRESSION CHANGES

Included in this update we have completely changes how MGH is packaged, resulting in a much smaller download size overall (21.6 GB to 14.8 GB)!

This change will trigger a one-time large patch download, but after that, future updates/patches should be faster to download and they will take up less space overall in the process!

We still have more work we want to do on this front going forward, but this is a great first step!

BALANCE CHANGES

In this update we also made some minor balance changes, and would love to make more in the future based on your feedback! Last week we sent out a survey asking about Hunter Weapon balance, and we have gotten some great feedback so far, and would love to get some more! If you have a couple of minutes to spare, please check out the survey!

The two balance changes we made this time are:

Increase splash damage for Spectral Cannon This was a pretty minor bump, but hopefully will allow Spectral Cannon to be a more viable option in more situations

Decrease prop damage pre-midnight While this isn’t a massive decrease, the hope is to reduce the number of Hunters being killed by ghosts before Midnight strikes



While we don’t yet have a concrete date for the next major update, we’re currently working on a number of quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and some additional content, so we appreciate the patience as we sort out what will be included in that update. We’re hoping to have some news for you in the near future, so watch this space!

That’s all for this time, Ghosts and Hunters! Thank you again for your continued support, and we look forward to seeing you back on the h(a)unt soon!

👻 -Team MGH