- Slightly increased the duration of some tutorial tips to make them easier to read.
- Improved the Equipment tutorial tip to condense it's keys, and mention transmuting.
- The skill tutorial tip now mentions that you can train each skill up to 25 times.
- Toned down the number of hellworms in some missions, as they were spawning a bit more than intended.
- Multiple grounding improvements.
- Locked chests should now be a bit more common.
- Socketable items should be a bit more common.
The Hopebringer update for 1 June 2023
v1.1.2 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
