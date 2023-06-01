 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hopebringer update for 1 June 2023

v1.1.2 Build Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11365780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Slightly increased the duration of some tutorial tips to make them easier to read.
  • Improved the Equipment tutorial tip to condense it's keys, and mention transmuting.
  • The skill tutorial tip now mentions that you can train each skill up to 25 times.
  • Toned down the number of hellworms in some missions, as they were spawning a bit more than intended.
  • Multiple grounding improvements.
  • Locked chests should now be a bit more common.
  • Socketable items should be a bit more common.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1520421 Depot 1520421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link