Beacon 3.21

Patch 3.21 is released, adjusting the spawn rate of Elite Enemies and adding many community requested fixes!
Patch 3.21
Balance
- Removed Trench Droid spawners at start of levels
- Increased chance of Elite Enemies spawning in Landmarks from 10% to 15%
- Vault Passes to unlock the Scrap Vault are now 3 separate types of key, each correlating to one of the 3 doors to unlock the vault fully.
Fixes
- Fixed Level 2 Icosatron Mega Manufactory having a missing battery randomizer, making the main loot island unreachable without mutations
- Fixed a few item having incorrect model position in Codex
- Fixed a few incorrect tooltips
- Fixed Laser Gatling Variant model showing up on top of endings when equipped after winning
- Attempted fix for Native Ooze and Ultra Ooze not dropping their bestiary entries
- Fixed incorrect Boost Pad on Level 1 Hydro Trap Exit Tile
- Fixed many Bestiary entries having incorrect model positions and scales
