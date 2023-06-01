 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 1 June 2023

Early Access 1 Patch 2023.13

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1539 QOL – Tutorial Start prompt with description
  • Ticket #1538 50% Taxation cap add
  • Ticket #1537 Rebellion diplomacy audience typo fix
  • Ticket #1499 Hyperspace flux event end announcement fix
  • Ticket #1127 QOL – Auto Design Ship rule changes
  • Ticket #1528 First contact fuel range fix
  • Ticket #1513 Tactical combat for support ships fix
  • Ticket #1540 Auto resolve planetary defenses balancing fix
  • Ticket #1487 Revised Planets menu sort fix
  • Ticket #1532 Various Steam achievement fixes

