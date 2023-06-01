- Ticket #1539 QOL – Tutorial Start prompt with description
- Ticket #1538 50% Taxation cap add
- Ticket #1537 Rebellion diplomacy audience typo fix
- Ticket #1499 Hyperspace flux event end announcement fix
- Ticket #1127 QOL – Auto Design Ship rule changes
- Ticket #1528 First contact fuel range fix
- Ticket #1513 Tactical combat for support ships fix
- Ticket #1540 Auto resolve planetary defenses balancing fix
- Ticket #1487 Revised Planets menu sort fix
- Ticket #1532 Various Steam achievement fixes
Lord of Rigel update for 1 June 2023
Early Access 1 Patch 2023.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update