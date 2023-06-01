Update #20 v1.0.6 Patch

Patch Notes

More QoL and gameplay fixes for my wonderful player community! Thanks so much to our players for continuing to share your feedback. I also greatly appreciate your recent Steam reviews - thank you so much for the encouragement and sharing your love of our game and development process with the Steam community :)

Here’s what I have for today’s patch:

Added option to increase FPS beyond 60FPS for smoother animation on 144hz+ monitors

(Thanks Hepheos and smacky777) Fixed the broken trigger that was preventing players from unlocking the Birthday Boy Achievement

Also, if you were frustrated by this bug would prefer not to have to complete the task again, ping me on Discord (@rossd20studios) and I will be happy to edit your cloud save to award the achievement.

(Thanks Mike, Sigvuld, Nightler, elegyfordoom, and Dexious Emera) Also, if you were frustrated by this bug would prefer not to have to complete the task again, ping me on Discord (@rossd20studios) and I will be happy to edit your cloud save to award the achievement. Fixed bug where game threw an exception if attempting to resize/orient on the initial loading screen

(Thanks addischmidt, Rick O'Shay, Lierth, and Rapanui) Fixed translations in Settings Menu for Traditional Chinese (Thanks typiglet)

Fixed bug that could occur when acquiring the Griffon from Dinner A-fowl encounter while a griffon was already in your party. Now, if you encounter a griffon (or any other kind of guardian) while an existing one has already been recruited (whether it’s in your party, deck or back at camp) the new guardian discovered will become loyal instead.

(Thanks Alche, the_itchmon, Sergent Biflard and Thăm Ngàn)

What’s Next?

Still a few bugs left I want to tackle in the next several patches (then onto more QoL requests). Also keep in mind we have a major content in the works that will be adding Challenge Modifiers and many new artifacts to the game.

~Ross