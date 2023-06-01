Sometimes players would experience steam achievements not becoming unlocked when they clearly should have. Some changes have been made to make earning achievements much more reliable!
Root Connections update for 1 June 2023
Unreliable Steam Achievements Fixed!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
