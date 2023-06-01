 Skip to content

Root Connections update for 1 June 2023

Unreliable Steam Achievements Fixed!

Root Connections update for 1 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sometimes players would experience steam achievements not becoming unlocked when they clearly should have. Some changes have been made to make earning achievements much more reliable!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2315621 Depot 2315621
  • Loading history…
