Lore Update Patch

Greeting and salutations everyone!

We’re back with a patch! Hooray for content! Today we’re going to be adding in a large batch of flavor text for the cards! The team has had many a conversation about “What happened to the Fool after the prologue?” or “What exactly does the Atoned have ‘Faith’ in?” And we want to encourage our players to share in the story of Mori Carta.

Our goal with this patch is to lay the groundwork for some lore and get it in front you. As we are in Early Access we are always growing the game in new and exciting ways to put the best game on your computer. But we can’t water all these growing opportunities alone, for them to bear fruit we ask the community “how are we doing?”

You will notice that we attempted to continue with our idea that all text is written in a variety of poetic styles. Which ones make you laugh? Which ones make you sad? Which ones make you wonder? We don’t expect each of the poems to be a home run but we hope that they will add that extra bit of flavor for those who like that taste.

The flavor texts will help set the tone for the story of Mori Carta going forward, so expect to see more down the road. We want to give more definition to the companion quests, so that a player will understand why they’re hanging out with Poppet. We want to explore more about the 4 (soon to be 5) classes, as well as the Fool. So this is not the end!

Thank you for checking out Mori Carta, and for reading this post.

Until next time!

Seth “SingingSwordsman” Cornwall & The Nevergreen Team

P.S. We did the thing! We talked again, and so soon! Huzzah!