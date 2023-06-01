Roll into the Crystal Corridors today in this brand new Game Dev Arcade update!

The time is here! A new mini game, 💎Crystal Corridors💎, has just been added to Game Dev Arcade as we move to v0.3.0.

In Crystal Corridors, you play as a spherical delivery boy named Marvin from the planet Crystalopolis. On a delivery, your ship has crash landed on an unknown planet. What horrors lay beneath the fog?? ☠️

Your task is to collect all of the fallen spaceship crystals in each level to regain some of your powers and warp to new areas of the Corridors, all in the hope that you can power your ship back up to escape.

New abilities unlock as you progress through the game, and reaching each new level requires you to complete the previous level under the set Par Time. Finish all the levels fast enough to unlock a speedy new mode! 🏁

This platformer was a blast to make, and my first attempt at some real level design. I can't wait for everyone to try it out! Post your best times and compete with the rest of the community.

See you in the Arcade! 🕹️

❤️Bulwark Creative

Patch Notes:

NEW GAME: Crystal Corridors

Added a settings option to disable fog if it runs poorly (open settings inside Crystal Corridors)

Game Dev Arcade (general):

Added controls UI to each game's pause menu (bottom right)

Touched up pause screens so they display consistent information across all games

Hand cursor on all buttons

Added a "Behind the Scenes" button to all pause menus - this is a feature that'll launch with v1.0 (or sooner) that'll go into details on how some features we're designed in UE5

Engine Updates: