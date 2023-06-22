Soundtrack Vol.1 Out Now! + Bugfix patch, version 1.3.3 (build b52)

It's been a while. Moderately big news today - first volume of the soundtrack for Yoiyami Dancers is finally available on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2437850/

Music for scenario #1 and scenario #2 is available - 18 tracks total, with some edits! In-game versions are there too, so you don't have to worry about not liking the edits I've made to the songs.

Some extra contents are included too; Rokugou drew one Yoiyami Dancers-style super cute picture for every one of 18 tracks! Also my little commentaries that translated to English are there too - give it a read if you're interested. They're available in a folder named "Yoiyami Dancers OST Vol.1 [extras]".

The soundtrack will be on -10% sale for 1 weeks - if you like Yoiyami Dancers music, please check it out! Game and Soundtrack bundle is also available.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33119/

The bugfix patch is out today as well, here is the patch note:

version 1.3.3, build b52

Bugfixes:

Fixed a programming error that rudely quits the game on startup if Steam is set to offline mode (I'm so sorry)

Scenario #2, Stage 2 boss, Boss Attack #3: Fixed the bug where additional enemy hitbox gets added every time you retry in practice mode

Fixed the bug that hitboxes of beam attacks from scenario #2 bosses persist for an additional turn under certain circumstances

Fixed the bug where the attack damage multiplier from certain items (like [F] and Contract) can be brought into practice mode

Fixed the bug where the music room fails to play BGM #15, #16 and #17 if you've been fighting scenario #2 stage 2 boss and return to title

Fixed the bug where the game gets confused if the same music keeps playing for more than 9999 turns

All of these bugs are found from your bug reports and Let's Play streams. Thank you!

Rumia is cute!

tripper





PS. YouTube videos are up as well!

