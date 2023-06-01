Patch Notes v0.1.225

General
- Pickups (like dropped rifles) can now have their loaded ammo be unloaded and collected by using the 'Reload' input
- Enemy corpses that cannot be carried will now pickup any attachments when highlighted/interacted with
- Handvalves can no longer be used when carrying an object or body
- Dropped physics objects now still deal fall damage even if thrown as long as the fall velocity is high enough
- Propagated sounds are slightly reduced in volume for the player if the source is occluded by geometry
- The following has been added to the entity spawn list:
-physics_crate_wood
-physics_crate_metal
-physics_mop
-physics_mug_wood
-physics_cup_wood
-physics_fork_wood
-physics_knife_wood
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where AI would be incorrectly informed of the player position if hurt by a physics object
- Fixed an issue where AI would be incorrectly informed of the player position after watching an ally burn or die
- Fixed bookshelf collision being incorrectly assigned
- Fixed inaccessible doors being able to be highlighted or pathed through by AI
- Fixed issue where physics objects could infinitely fall out of the game world or spawn beneath the kill limit
- Sliding valve doors will now stop moving if blocked by the player
- Fixed a patrol trigger issue in coast_fishery
- Fixed an issue where light flares would re-enable on load or level change even if disabled
- Fixed fire braziers still dealing damage even when doused
- Fixed pickup weapons not showing the correct loaded ammunition type when pulled out of the inventory
