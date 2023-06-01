 Skip to content

Gloomwood update for 1 June 2023

Patch Notes v0.1.225

Last edited by Wendy

General

  • Pickups (like dropped rifles) can now have their loaded ammo be unloaded and collected by using the 'Reload' input
  • Enemy corpses that cannot be carried will now pickup any attachments when highlighted/interacted with
  • Handvalves can no longer be used when carrying an object or body
  • Dropped physics objects now still deal fall damage even if thrown as long as the fall velocity is high enough
  • Propagated sounds are slightly reduced in volume for the player if the source is occluded by geometry
  • The following has been added to the entity spawn list:
    -physics_crate_wood
    -physics_crate_metal
    -physics_mop
    -physics_mug_wood
    -physics_cup_wood
    -physics_fork_wood
    -physics_knife_wood

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where AI would be incorrectly informed of the player position if hurt by a physics object
  • Fixed an issue where AI would be incorrectly informed of the player position after watching an ally burn or die
  • Fixed bookshelf collision being incorrectly assigned
  • Fixed inaccessible doors being able to be highlighted or pathed through by AI
  • Fixed issue where physics objects could infinitely fall out of the game world or spawn beneath the kill limit
  • Sliding valve doors will now stop moving if blocked by the player
  • Fixed a patrol trigger issue in coast_fishery
  • Fixed an issue where light flares would re-enable on load or level change even if disabled
  • Fixed fire braziers still dealing damage even when doused
  • Fixed pickup weapons not showing the correct loaded ammunition type when pulled out of the inventory

Changed files in this update

