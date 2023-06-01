Small Update - 8

-
Some changes to save system, attempting to fix the problem from saving item in fridge. (If you had items there you probably will lose them, ;( I am sorry)
-
Fix Stove not being connected and losing the electrical cable after you save and load the game. (You probably will need to add a new electrical cable, ;( I am sorry)
-
Add Descriptions to items. (I will probably work more on this later to make description more detailed)
-
Increased Bird feathers drop. (from 1 to 2 and 50% for 3)
-
Increased Deer Animal Hide drop. (from 1 to 2 and 50% for 3)
-
Fixing Audio bug (In game now you can reduce the audio, in the Menu I will need to work a bit more on that. Also, will add new button to mute the music)
-
Add Item Wolf Pelt (for now it's usable only for sale but in the future will be used for other things like armor
-
Add item Crossbow and bolts (You can craft them in workbench, they are not in the shop yet because I am dumb and forgot)
-
Increase stone ignite chance. (from 30% to 35%)
-
Add item Flint and steel (this is used to ignite campfire, furnace etc. have 50% success)
New suggestion are very welcome, i will listen new ideas for the game
Changed files in this update