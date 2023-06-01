Small Update - 8

Some changes to save system, attempting to fix the problem from saving item in fridge. (If you had items there you probably will lose them, ;( I am sorry)

Fix Stove not being connected and losing the electrical cable after you save and load the game. (You probably will need to add a new electrical cable, ;( I am sorry)

Add Descriptions to items. (I will probably work more on this later to make description more detailed)

Increased Bird feathers drop. (from 1 to 2 and 50% for 3)

Increased Deer Animal Hide drop. (from 1 to 2 and 50% for 3)

Fixing Audio bug (In game now you can reduce the audio, in the Menu I will need to work a bit more on that. Also, will add new button to mute the music)

Add Item Wolf Pelt (for now it's usable only for sale but in the future will be used for other things like armor

Add item Crossbow and bolts (You can craft them in workbench, they are not in the shop yet because I am dumb and forgot)

Increase stone ignite chance. (from 30% to 35%)