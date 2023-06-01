 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wild Frontier update for 1 June 2023

Small Update - 8

Share · View all patches · Build 11365253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Some changes to save system, attempting to fix the problem from saving item in fridge. (If you had items there you probably will lose them, ;( I am sorry)

  • Fix Stove not being connected and losing the electrical cable after you save and load the game. (You probably will need to add a new electrical cable, ;( I am sorry)

  • Add Descriptions to items. (I will probably work more on this later to make description more detailed)

  • Increased Bird feathers drop. (from 1 to 2 and 50% for 3)

  • Increased Deer Animal Hide drop. (from 1 to 2 and 50% for 3)

  • Fixing Audio bug (In game now you can reduce the audio, in the Menu I will need to work a bit more on that. Also, will add new button to mute the music)

  • Add Item Wolf Pelt (for now it's usable only for sale but in the future will be used for other things like armor

  • Add item Crossbow and bolts (You can craft them in workbench, they are not in the shop yet because I am dumb and forgot)

  • Increase stone ignite chance. (from 30% to 35%)

  • Add item Flint and steel (this is used to ignite campfire, furnace etc. have 50% success)

New suggestion are very welcome, i will listen new ideas for the game

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1871771 Depot 1871771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link