Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 42

Hello everyone!

We hope you've all been well.

It's finally time for update 42!

As usual, since the new update is released first on a special branch, let's start with some instructions.

If you want to try the update before it's stable, follow these instructions:

Go to your Steam Library and right click on Card Survival Click on Properties Go to BETAS Select "updatebranch" in the dropdown list

The next time you hit play you will be playing in Update 42.

Now, let's get into the content:

The Combat System:

We're introducing a brand new combat system for the Card Survival series.

These are some of the features this new system has:

Round System:

Combats are no longer a single clash, but are now composed of multiple rounds of simultaneous clashes between you and your target.

Animal Combat Stats:

Animals have multiple stats, getting progressively weaker as they tire or loose blood and attempting to escape when out of morale.

Weapons - Expanded:

Almost any tool can now be used as a weapon (although spears still reign supreme). Different weapons have different reach, damage type (piercing, blunt, cutting, fire, spiritual, etc...) and strength values. You can now fight with a shovel or a torch if you so want!

Body Locations System:

There is now a body location system under the hood, causing wounds to now be determined by location, attack strength and damage type. Chances of hitting different locations will depend on the animal body plan as well as the type of weapon used (melee or ranged).

Enemy Wound Effects:

Enemies can now also get wounds for different effects. A stab in the snout might hurt greatly and lower morale quite a bit, while a leg wound might make it harder to escape and a pierced eye might lower their attack skills.

Armor:

The armor system has been improved, with some items being stronger against some types of damage than others. While there are a few new armour items, most of the old clothing items now also come with armour value and can also be used to minimise your chances of getting wounds.

Tracking:

The old tracking skill is back in the game. Now, when an animal manages to escape a fight, you have the chance to track it down so long as it's sufficiently wounded.

All these systems have a lot of potential and are something we'll probably be working on for quite some time, mostly adding more wounds and improving the fights. In any case, these new system is not just an improvement for Tropical Island but an important milestone in the production of our new game in the series.

New Items:

In addition to the combat system we have added a few new craftables:

Composite Bow:

A new, stronger and more accurate bow that requires glue and advanced woodworking skill to craft. A great improvement over the old bow.

New Arrow Types:

Bows can now shoot different arrows. In addition to the old simple ones, you can now craft bone and flint arrows too. These arrows are more precise and deal more damage (specially the flint one).

Serrated Club:

You can now craft a serrated club with wood, cord and shark teeth. While this traditional weapon is not as strong as a good spear, it inspires confidence and can therefore be strong against spiritual foes like the Hunter or the Enemy.

Bracers:

You can now craft two types of bracers (fiber and leather) to protect your arms in combat. A good investment, since, as a human your arms are what tend to get hurt the most during fights.

Helmets:

Two types again (fiber and leather). While your head is generally safe from enemy attacks, being prepared can sometimes save your life!

Fiber Armor:

An expensive fiber armor that provides protection to the full body. Essential if you like to constantly get into fights with Boars and Monitor lizards.

Leather Vest:

A nice leather vest that provides armor to your torso.

Fiber Cuirass:

Another fiber piece of armor that provides a good amount of armor to your torso.

Wounds:

A few new wounds have been added. In particular scratches, bites, bruises and piercing wounds. But more will get added in the following weeks.

That's all for now. We'll be fixing bugs, making balance tweaks and adding new content for the update over the following weeks, so don't worry if something doesn't feel right or it's a bit strange.

Please let us know if you have any feedback or find any issues so we can fix them as soon as possible. ;)

Once the update feels stable enough we'll merge branches as usual and make it available in the main version of the game.

Enjoy the update everyone!

See you in the next announcement!

Note for our Chinese Speakers:

Combat Texts might not be available in Chinese by the time you read this announcement as we've only finished the text today! If they're not translated don't worry, they Chinese texts should become available very soon.